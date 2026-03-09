CUDA Stream Handling in Holoscan Applications

As covered in the Quick Start section, receive_cuda_stream ( C++ / Python ) is the recommended method for stream handling. This section provides additional details on its parameters and edge cases.

Attention For a given input port, receive must always be called before receive_cuda_stream . The receive call captures stream IDs from incoming messages; the subsequent receive_cuda_stream call performs synchronization and returns the operator’s internal stream.

Note Stream Extraction from Messages When receive is called, Holoscan extracts the first CudaStreamId component found in each received Entity. For standard input ports, this is one stream per message. For multi-receiver ports ( IOSpec::kAnySize ), each connected upstream operator sends a separate Entity, so streams from all upstream operators are captured — one stream per Entity (message), not multiple streams within a single Entity. The receive_cuda_stream call then synchronizes all captured streams to the operator’s internal stream.

Here is an example of the typical usage of this method from the built-in BayerDemosaicOp

C++

Python Copy Copied! // The code below would appear within `Operator::compute` // Process input message auto maybe_message = op_input.receive<gxf::Entity>("receiver"); if (!maybe_message || maybe_message.value().is_null()) { throw std::runtime_error("No message available"); } auto in_message = maybe_message.value(); // Get the CUDA stream from the input message if present, otherwise generate one. // This stream will also be transmitted on the "tensor" output port. cudaStream_t cuda_stream = op_input.receive_cuda_stream("receiver", // input port name true, // allocate false); // sync_to_default // assign the CUDA stream to the NPP stream context npp_stream_ctx_.hStream = cuda_stream; Note that BayerDemosaicOp is implemented in C++ using code shown in the C++ tab, but this shows how the equivalent code would look in the Python API. Copy Copied! # The code below would appear within `Operator.compute` # Process input message in_message = op_input.receive("receiver") if in_message is None: raise RuntimeError("No message available") # Get the CUDA stream from the input message if present, otherwise generate one. # This stream will also be transmitted on the "tensor" output port. cuda_stream_ptr = op_input.receive_cuda_stream("receiver", allocate=True, sync_to_default=False) # can then use cuda_stream_ptr to create a `cupy.cuda.ExternalStream` context, for example

It can be seen that the call to receive occurs prior to the call to receive_cuda_stream for the “receiver” input port as required. Also note that unlike for the legacy CudaStreamHandler utility class, it is not required to use gxf::Entity in the “receive” call. That type is use by some built-in operators like BayerDemosaicOp as a way to support both the nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer type and the usual Tensor type as inputs. If only Tensor was supported we could have used receive<std::shared_ptr<Tensor>> or receive<TensorMap> instead.

The second boolean argument to receive_cuda_stream defaults to true and indicates that the operator should allocate its own internal stream. This could be set to false to not allow the operator to allocate its own internal stream from the stream pool. See the note below on the details of how receive_cuda_stream behaves in that case.

There is also an optional third argument to receive_cuda_stream which is a boolean specifying whether synchronization of the input streams (and internal stream) to CUDA’s default stream should also be performed. This option is false by default.

The above description of receive_cuda_stream is accurate when a CudaStreamPool has been passed to the operator in one of the ways described above. See the note below for additional detail on how this method operates if the operator is unable to allocate an internal stream because a CudaStreamPool was unavailable.

Python applications converting between Holoscan’s Tensor and 3rd party tensor objects often use the CUDA Array Interface. This interface by default performs its own explicit synchronization (described here). This may be unnecessary when using receive_cuda_stream which already synchronizes streams found on the input with the operator’s internal stream. The environment variable CUPY_CUDA_ARRAY_INTERFACE_SYNC can be set to 0 to disable an additional synchronization by CuPy when creating a CUDA array from a holoscan Tensor via the array interface. Similarly, HOLOSCAN_CUDA_ARRAY_INTERFACE_SYNC can be set to 0 to disable synchronization by the array interface on the Holoscan side when creating a Holoscan tensor from a 3rd party tensor.

This section describes the behavior of receive_cuda_stream in the case where no streams are available in the operator’s CudaStreamPool (or the allocate argument of receive_cuda_stream was set to false). In this case, receive_cuda_stream will not be able to allocate a dedicated internal stream for the operator’s own use. Instead, the cudaStream_t corresponding to the first stream found on the named input port will be returned and any additional streams on that input port would be synchronized to it. If a subsequent receive_cuda_stream call was made for another input port, any streams found on that second port are synchronized to the cudaStream_t that was returned by the first receive_cuda_stream call and the stream returned is that same cudaStream_t . In other words, the first stream found on the initial call to receive_cuda_stream will be repurposed as the operator’s internal stream to which any other input streams are synchronized. This same stream will also be the one automatically emitted on the output ports.