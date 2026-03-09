holoscan.gxf

Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.

This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check() ) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.

This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.

Returns successbool True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.

See also :obj:`holoscan.core.SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT`

Notes

This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example: