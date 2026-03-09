class DataFlowTracker

The DataFlowTracker class is used to track the data flow metrics for different paths between the root operators and leaf operators. This class is used by the developers to get the metrics data for flow during the execution of the application and at the end of it.

This class uses mutex locks on metric properties so that multiple threads on multiple operators can update the metrics without conflicts.

Public Functions

inline DataFlowTracker ( )



~DataFlowTracker ( )



inline void set_skip_starting_messages ( uint64_t num )

Set the number of messages to skip at the beginning of the execution. This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric. Parameters num – The number of messages to skip.

void set_skip_latencies ( int threshold )

Set the threshold latency for which the end-to-end latency calculations will be done. Any latency strictly less than the threshold latency will be ignored. This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric. Parameters threshold – The threshold latency in milliseconds.

inline void set_discard_last_messages ( uint64_t num )

Set the number of messages to discard at the end of the execution. This does not affect the log file or the number of source messages metric. Parameters num – The number of messages to discard.

inline void set_limited_tracking ( bool limited_tracking )

Set the limited tracking option which enables tracking only at root and leaf operators. This also means that distinction between paths are ignored if multiple paths have the same root and leaf operators. Parameters limited_tracking – The boolean value to set the limited tracking option. True enables tracking only at root and leaf operators.

inline bool limited_tracking ( )

Get whether the limited tracking option is enabled or not. Returns true if limited tracking is enabled. Returns false if limited tracking is not enabled.

void enable_logging ( std :: string filename = kDefaultLogfileName , uint64_t num_buffered_messages = kDefaultNumBufferedMessages )

Enable message logging at the end of the every execution of a leaf Operator. A path consisting of an array of tuples in the form of (an Operator name, message receive timestamp, message publish timestamp) is logged in a file. The logging does not take into account the number of message to skip or discard or the threshold latency. This function buffers a number of lines set by the num_buffered_messages parameter before flushing the buffer to the log file. Parameters filename – The name of the log file.

num_buffered_messages – The number of messages to be buffered before flushing the buffer to the log file.

void print ( ) const

Print the result of the data flow tracking in pretty-printed format to the standard output.

int get_num_paths ( )

Return the number of tracked paths. Returns The number of tracked paths.

std :: vector < std :: string > get_path_strings ( )

Return an array of strings which are path names. Each path name is a comma-separated list of Operator names in a path. The paths are agnostic to the edges between two Operators. Returns An array of the path names.

double get_metric ( std :: string pathstring , holoscan :: DataFlowMetric metric )

Return the value of a metric m for a given path. If m is DataFlowMetric::kNumSrcMessages, then the function returns -1. Parameters pathstring – The path name string for which the metric is being queried.

metric – The metric to be queried. Returns The value of the metric m for the given path.

std :: map < std :: string , uint64_t > get_metric ( holoscan :: DataFlowMetric metric = DataFlowMetric :: kNumSrcMessages )

Return the value of a metric. The metric must be DataFlowMetric::kNumSrcMessages. Parameters metric – The metric to be queried. Returns The map of source names to the number of published messages.

void end_logging ( )

Write out the remaining messages from the log buffer and close the ofstream.

uint64_t generate_frame_number ( const std :: string & operator_name )

Generate a new frame number for a root operator. Parameters operator_name – The name of the root operator Returns The new frame number for the operator

void reset_frame_numbers ( )

Reset frame numbers for all operators.

void set_port_frame_number ( const std :: string & operator_name , const std :: string & port_name , uint64_t frame_number )

Set frame number for a specific operator port (for NVTX display). Parameters operator_name – The name of the root operator

port_name – The name of the output port

frame_number – The frame number to set

std :: map < std :: string , uint64_t > get_port_frame_numbers ( const std :: string & operator_name ) const

Get port-specific frame numbers for an operator (for NVTX display). Parameters operator_name – The name of the operator Returns Map of operator-port keys to their frame numbers (e.g., “tx-out1” -> 1)

Protected Functions

Update the tracker with the current latency for a given path. The function internally takes care of skipping beginning messages or discarding last messages. This function is not intended to be called by the developers. However, they may choose to update the latencies manually to account for some external overheads. Parameters pathstring – The path name string for which the latency is being updated.

current_latency – The current latency value.

Update the tracker with the number of published messages for a given source Operator. This function is not intended to be called by the developers. However, they may choose to update the number of messages externally. Parameters source – The name of the source in the form of [OperatorName->OutputName].

num – The new number of published messages.

void write_to_logfile ( std :: string text )

Writes to a log file only if file logging is enabled. Otherwise, the function does nothing. It also takes care of buffering the messages and flushing them to the log file periodically. Parameters text – The new text to be written to the log file.

Friends

friend class DFFTCollector

friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver