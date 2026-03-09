Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Class ServiceDriverEndpoint

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class ServiceDriverEndpoint

Interface for services that act as driver endpoints in distributed applications.

ServiceDriverEndpoint defines the interface for services that need to coordinate distributed operations from a driver fragment. The driver typically acts as a central coordinator for distributed services across multiple worker fragments.

Subclassed by holoscan::DistributedAppService

Public Functions

ServiceDriverEndpoint() = default
virtual ~ServiceDriverEndpoint() = default
virtual void driver_start(std::string_view driver_ip) = 0

Start the driver endpoint for distributed coordination.

This method is called by the framework on the driver fragment when the distributed application starts. Implementations should initialize any necessary resources for coordinating with worker fragments.

Parameters

driver_ip – The IP address of the driver fragment.

virtual void driver_shutdown() = 0

Shutdown the driver endpoint.

This method is called by the framework when the distributed application is shutting down. Implementations should clean up resources and notify any connected workers of the shutdown.

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