Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy : public holoscan::FragmentAllocationStrategy

Public Functions

virtual void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource &available_resource) override
virtual void on_add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement &resource_requirement) override
virtual holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule() override
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