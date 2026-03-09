Class Entity
Defined in File entity.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::Entity
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class Entity : public nvidia::gxf::Entity
Class to wrap GXF Entity (
nvidia::gxf::Entity).
Public Functions
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Entity() = default
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inline explicit Entity(const nvidia::gxf::Entity &other)
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inline explicit Entity(nvidia::gxf::Entity &&other)
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inline operator bool() const
Return true if the entity is not null.
Calling this method on an entity object from {cpp:func}
holoscan::IOContext::receivewill return false if there is no entity to receive.
- Returns
true if the entity is not null. Otherwise, false.
Adds a tensor component to the entity.
- Template Parameters
DataT – The data type (must be holoscan::Tensor).
- Parameters
data – Shared pointer to the tensor data.
name – Optional name for the component.
stream – Optional CUDA stream for stream-aware memory deallocation. When provided, the stream is set on the tensor’s memory buffer, enabling allocators like BlockMemoryPool to defer memory reuse until GPU operations complete.
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Public Static Functions
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static Entity New(ExecutionContext *context)
- Entity() = default