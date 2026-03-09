Class OutputContext
Defined in File io_context.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFOutputContext(Class GXFOutputContext)
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class OutputContext
Class to hold the output context.
This class provides the interface to send data to the output ports of the operator.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFOutputContext
Public Functions
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inline OutputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)
Construct a new OutputContext object.
outputs for the OutputContext will be set to op->spec()->outputs()
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the operator that this context is associated with.
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Construct a new OutputContext object.
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the operator that this context is associated with.
outputs – The references to the map of the output specs.
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virtual ~OutputContext() = default
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inline ExecutionContext *execution_context() const
Get pointer to the execution context.
- Returns
The pointer to the execution context.
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inline Operator *op() const
Return the operator that this context is associated with.
- Returns
The pointer to the operator.
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inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &outputs() const
Return the reference to the map of the output specs.
- Returns
The reference to the map of the output specs.
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template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
inline void emit(DataT &data, const char *name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1)
Send message data (GXF Entity) to the output port with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with the GXF Codelet.
The object to be sent must be an object with
holoscan::gxf::Entitytype and the output port with the given name must exist.
If the operator has a single output port, the output port name can be omitted.
Example:
class PingTxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("out"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override { // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); // The type of `tensor` is 'std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>'. auto tensor = in_message.get<Tensor>(); // Process with 'tensor' here. // ... // Create a new message (Entity) auto out_message = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(&context); out_message.add(tensor, "tensor"); // Send the processed message. op_output.emit(out_message, "out"); } };
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the data to send. It should be
holoscan::gxf::Entity.
- Parameters
data – The entity object to send (
holoscan::gxf::Entity).
name – The name of the output port.
acq_timestamp – The time when the message is acquired. For instance, this would generally be the timestamp of the camera when it captures an image.
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template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
inline void emit(DataT data, const char *name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1)
Send the message data (std::any) to the output port with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with arbitrary data types.
The object to be sent can be any type except GXF Entity (holoscan::gxf::Entity), and the output port with the given name must exist.
If the operator has a single output port, the output port name can be omitted.
Example:
class PingTxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>>("out"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override { // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); // The type of `tensor` is 'std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>'. auto tensor = in_message.get<Tensor>(); // type: std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> // Process with 'tensor' here. // ... // Send the processed tensor. op_output.emit(tensor, "out"); } };
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the data to send. It can be any type except GXF Entity (holoscan::gxf::Entity).
- Parameters
data – The entity object to send (as
std::any).
name – The name of the output port.
acq_timestamp – The time when the message is acquired. For instance, this would generally be the timestamp of the camera when it captures an image.
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void emit(holoscan::TensorMap &data, const char *name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1)
Send the message data (holoscan::TensorMap) to the output port with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with holoscan::TensorMap type.
The output port with the given name must exist.
- Parameters
data – The tensor map object to send (as
holoscan::TensorMap).
name – The name of the output port.
acq_timestamp – The time when the message is acquired. For instance, this would generally be the timestamp of the camera when it captures an image.
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Send the message data (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>) to the output port with the given name.
This method does a conversion to std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> (without copying the tensor’s data). Using nvidia::gxf::Tensor is necessary for serialization of tensors when sending a tensor between fragments of a distributed application.
The output port with the given name must exist.
- Parameters
data – shared pointer to holoscan::Tensor
name – The name of the output port.
acq_timestamp – The time when the message is acquired. For instance, this would generally be the timestamp of the camera when it captures an image.
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inline virtual void set_cuda_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const char *output_port_name = nullptr)
Set a CUDA stream to be emitted on a given output port.
When using
receive_cuda_stream, output ports are automatically configured to emit the operator’s internal stream, so this method is typically not needed. Use this method when:
Using
allocate_cuda_streamto allocate a stream for a root operator
Using
receive_cuda_streamsfor manual stream handling
This method must be called before the corresponding
emit()call for the port.
- Parameters
stream – The CUDA stream to emit. Must be a Holoscan-managed stream (one returned by
receive_cuda_stream,
receive_cuda_streams, or
allocate_cuda_stream).
output_port_name – The name of the output port. Can be omitted if the operator has only a single output port.
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inline std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler()
Get the CUDA stream/event handler used by this input context.
This
CudaObjectHandlerclass is designed primarily for internal use and is not guaranteed to have a stable API. Application authors should instead rely on the public
set_cuda_streammethod.
Set the CUDA stream handler used by this output context.
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inline virtual std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream_to_emit(const char *output_port_name = nullptr)
Get the CUDA stream to be emitted on the specified output port.
This method retrieves the CUDA stream that has been configured for emission on the given output port via
set_cuda_stream. The base implementation returns std::nullopt. Derived classes should override this method to provide actual stream information.
- Parameters
output_port_name – The name of the output port.
- Returns
Optional CUDA stream. std::nullopt if no stream is configured.
Protected Types
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enum class OutputType
The output data type.
Values:
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enumerator kGXFEntity
The message data to send is a GXF entity.
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enumerator kAny
The message data to send is a std::any.
- enumerator kGXFEntity
Protected Functions
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inline virtual void emit_impl(std::any data, const char *name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kAny, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1, bool omit_data_logging = false, bool skip_stream_propagation = false)
The implementation of the
emitmethod.
Depending on the type of the data, this method wraps the data with a message and sends it to the output port with the given name.
- Parameters
data – The data to send.
name – The name of the output port.
out_type – The type of the message data.
acq_timestamp – The timestamp to publish in the output message. The default value of -1 does not publish a timestamp.
omit_data_logging – If true, data will not be logged via the DataLogger interface.
skip_stream_propagation – If true, skip propagating CUDA stream to entity memory buffers. Used when the caller has already set the stream on tensors.
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bool log_tensormap(const holoscan::TensorMap &tensor_map, const std::string &unique_id, const char *port_name)
Protected Attributes
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ExecutionContext *execution_context_ = nullptr
The execution context that is associated with.
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Operator *op_ = nullptr
The operator that this context is associated with.
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std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &outputs_
The outputs.
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std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler_ = {}
- inline OutputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)