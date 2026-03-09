Class SerializationBuffer
Defined in File serialization_buffer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
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class SerializationBuffer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Base entity serialization buffer class.
Provides a memory buffer that can be used for serialization of GXF entities. The allocator parameter can be used to set the memory allocator used for this buffer.
==Parameters==
allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>, optional): The allocator used to allocate/free the buffer memory. If no allocator is set, an
UnboundedAllocatorwill be used.
buffer_size (size_t, optional): The size of the buffer in bytes (Defaults to holoscan::kDefaultSerializationBufferSize).
Public Functions
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template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit SerializationBuffer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
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SerializationBuffer() = default
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SerializationBuffer(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::SerializationBuffer *component)
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inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
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virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
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spec – The reference to the component specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
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nvidia::gxf::SerializationBuffer *get() const
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