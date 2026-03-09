struct InterfacePort

Interface port that maps external subgraph port name to internal operator port(s)

For most ports, there is a single mapping. However, input interface ports can have multiple mappings, allowing a single external interface port to broadcast to multiple internal operators.

Public Types

enum class PortType

Type of interface port. Values: enumerator kData

Regular data port (for data flow) enumerator kExecution

Execution control port (for control flow)

Public Functions

inline size_t size ( ) const

Get number of mappings.

inline bool empty ( ) const

Check if empty.

inline void add_mapping ( std :: shared_ptr < Operator > op , std :: string port_name )

Add a mapping.

Public Members

std :: vector < Mapping > mappings

List of internal operator/port mappings.

bool is_input

Whether this is an input port (vs output)

PortType port_type = PortType :: kData

Port type (data or execution)