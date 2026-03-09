Struct InterfacePort
Defined in File subgraph.hpp
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struct InterfacePort
Interface port that maps external subgraph port name to internal operator port(s)
For most ports, there is a single mapping. However, input interface ports can have multiple mappings, allowing a single external interface port to broadcast to multiple internal operators.
Public Types
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enum class PortType
Type of interface port.
Values:
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enumerator kData
Regular data port (for data flow)
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enumerator kExecution
Execution control port (for control flow)
- enumerator kData
Public Functions
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inline size_t size() const
Get number of mappings.
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inline bool empty() const
Check if empty.
Add a mapping.
Public Members
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std::vector<Mapping> mappings
List of internal operator/port mappings.
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bool is_input
Whether this is an input port (vs output)
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struct Mapping
A single mapping from external interface port to internal operator port.
Public Members
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std::shared_ptr<Operator> internal_operator
Internal operator that owns the port.
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std::string internal_port_name
Port name on the internal operator.
- std::shared_ptr<Operator> internal_operator
- enum class PortType