Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Struct OperatorTimestampLabel

Struct Documentation

struct OperatorTimestampLabel

This struct represents a timestamp label for a Holoscan Operator.

The class stores information about the timestamps when an operator receives from an input and when it publishes to an output. It also holds a reference to the operator.

This class is used by MessageLabel to create an array of Operators representing a path.

Public Functions

OperatorTimestampLabel() = default
inline explicit OperatorTimestampLabel(const std::string &op_name)

Construct a new OperatorTimestampLabel object from an Operator pointer with a receive timestamp equal to the current time and publish timestamp equal to -1.

Parameters

op_name – The fully qualified name of the operator for which the timestamp label is created.

inline OperatorTimestampLabel(const std::string &op_name, int64_t rec_t, int64_t pub_t)
inline OperatorTimestampLabel(const OperatorTimestampLabel &o)
OperatorTimestampLabel &operator=(const OperatorTimestampLabel &o)
inline void set_pub_timestamp_to_current()

Public Members

std::string operator_name = ""
int64_t rec_timestamp = 0
int64_t pub_timestamp = 0
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