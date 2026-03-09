Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Struct InferenceOp::DataVecMap

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class InferenceOp.

Struct Documentation

struct DataVecMap

DataVecMap specification

Public Functions

DataVecMap() = default
inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::vector<std::string> &value)
inline std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const

Public Members

std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_
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