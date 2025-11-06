Enum YuvRange
Defined in File image_format.hpp
-
enum class holoscan::viz::YuvRange
Specifies the YUV range
Values:
-
enumerator ITU_FULL
specifies that the full range of the encoded values are valid and interpreted according to the ITU “full range” quantization rules
-
enumerator ITU_NARROW
specifies that headroom and foot room are reserved in the numerical range of encoded values, and the remaining values are expanded according to the ITU “narrow range” quantization rules
- enumerator ITU_FULL
Previous Enum YuvModelConversion
Next Function holoscan::annotate_message