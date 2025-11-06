NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0  Function holoscan::annotate_message

Function holoscan::annotate_message

Function Documentation

gxf_result_t holoscan::annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t &context, Operator *op, const char *transmitter_name)

This function annotates a message with a MessageLabel timestamp.

Parameters

  • uid – The entity ID of the message.

  • context – The GXF context.

  • op – The operator that is transmitting the message.

  • transmitter_name – The name of the transmitter from which the message is being published.

Returns

gxf_result_t The result of the annotation.

Previous Enum YuvRange
Next Function holoscan::calc_strides
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
content here