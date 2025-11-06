NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
Enum ChromaLocation

Enum Documentation

enum class holoscan::viz::ChromaLocation

Defines the location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples

Values:

enumerator COSITED_EVEN

specifies that downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even coordinates

enumerator MIDPOINT

specifies that downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample.

