Enum ChromaLocation
Defined in File image_format.hpp
-
enum class holoscan::viz::ChromaLocation
Defines the location of downsampled chroma component samples relative to the luma samples
Values:
-
enumerator COSITED_EVEN
specifies that downsampled chroma samples are aligned with luma samples with even coordinates
-
enumerator MIDPOINT
specifies that downsampled chroma samples are located half way between each even luma sample and the nearest higher odd luma sample.
- enumerator COSITED_EVEN
Previous Enum SchedulingStatusType
Next Enum ColorSpace