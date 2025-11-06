Enum ComponentSwizzle
Defined in File image_format.hpp
-
enum class holoscan::viz::ComponentSwizzle
Component swizzle.
Specifies the component value placed in each component of the output vector.
For example, to render a BGRA 8-bit image set the ImageFormat to R8G8B8A8_??? and the component mapping to
{ ComponentSwizzle::B, ComponentSwizzle::G, ComponentSwizzle::R, ComponentSwizzle::A }
Values:
-
enumerator IDENTITY
specifies that the component is set to the identity swizzle
-
enumerator ZERO
specifies that the component is set to zero
-
enumerator ONE
specifies that the component is set to either 1 or 1.0, depending on whether the type of the image view format is integer or floating-point respectively
-
enumerator R
specifies that the component is set to the value of the R component of the image
-
enumerator G
specifies that the component is set to the value of the G component of the image
-
enumerator B
specifies that the component is set to the value of the B component of the image
-
enumerator A
specifies that the component is set to the value of the A component of the image
