Function holoscan::inference::processor_validity_check

Function Documentation

InferStatus holoscan::inference::processor_validity_check(const MultiMappings &processed_map, const std::vector<std::string> &in_tensor_names, const std::vector<std::string> &out_tensor_names)

Checks for correctness of processing parameters from configuration.

Parameters

  • processed_mapMap with input tensor name as key, mapped to vector of output tensor names

  • in_tensor_names – Input tensor names

  • out_tensor_names – Output tensor names

