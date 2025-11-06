Function holoscan::inference::raise_error
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
void holoscan::inference::raise_error(const std::string &module, const std::string &submodule)
Raise error with module, submodule and message
- Parameters
module – Module of error occurrence
submodule – Submodule/Function of error occurrence with the error message (as string)
- Returns
1 (enum value of GXF_FAILURE)
