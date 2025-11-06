Function holoscan::viz::SetCursorPosCallback

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.7.0
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::SetCursorPosCallback(void *user_pointer, CursorPosCallbackFunction callback)

Set the cursor position callback. The callback function is called when the cursor position changes. Coordinates are provided in screen coordinates, relative to the upper left edge of the content area.

Parameters

  • user_pointer – user pointer value to be passed to the callback

  • callback – the new cursor callback or nullptr to remove the current callback

