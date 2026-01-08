NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver

Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver

Class Documentation

class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver : public nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver

AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver class tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp.

Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for input ports specified via Operator::setup when data flow tracking is enabled.

==Parameters==

See DoubleBufferReceiver for more details.

Public Functions

AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver() = default
gxf_result_t receive_abi(gxf_uid_t *uid)

This function overrides the DoubleBufferReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.

inline holoscan::Operator *op()
inline void op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Sets the associated operator for this AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver. It is set at the.

See also

create_input_port() function.

Parameters

op – The operator that this receiver is attached to.

Previous Class Allocator
Next Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here