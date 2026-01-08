Class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver

AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver class tracks every received message with a MessageLabel timestamp.

Application authors are not expected to use this class directly. It will be automatically configured for input ports specified via Operator::setup when data flow tracking is enabled.

==Parameters==

See DoubleBufferReceiver for more details.

Public Functions

AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver ( ) = default



gxf_result_t receive_abi ( gxf_uid_t * uid )

This function overrides the DoubleBufferReceiver::receive_abi() function. It first calls the base class’ receive_abi() function and extracts the MessageLabel from the received message. It then adds a new OperatorTimestampLabel to the MessageLabel and updates the Operator’s input message label.

inline holoscan :: Operator * op ( )

