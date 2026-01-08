NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Enabling Exclusive Display Mode

By default, applications use a borderless full screen window managed by the window manager. Because the window manager also manages other applications, applications may suffer a performance hit. To improve performance, exclusive display mode can be used with Holoscan’s new visualization module (Holoviz), allowing the application to bypass the window manager and render directly to the display. Refer to the Holoviz documentation for details.
