Data Logging

The BasicConsoleLogger and GXFConsoleLogger are concrete implementations that output logs to the console. For existing Holoscan apps which always use the GXF-based backend, GXFConsoleLogger should be preferred as it also implements logging of Tensor objects present within data emitted or received as a holoscan::gxf::Entity or nvidia::gxf::Entity .

Python Copy Copied! #include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/basic_console_logger.hpp" #include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/simple_text_serializer.hpp" class MyApp : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { // Create operators (example) auto source = make_operator<SourceOp>("source"); auto processor = make_operator<ProcessorOp>("processor"); auto sink = make_operator<SinkOp>("sink"); // Create and configure data logger auto logger = make_resource<holoscan::data_loggers::GXFConsoleLogger>( "console_logger", Arg("log_inputs", true), Arg("log_outputs", true), Arg("log_metadata", false), Arg("log_tensor_data_content", false), Arg("denylist_patterns", std::vector<std::string>{".*debug.*"}) ); // Add logger to application add_data_logger(logger); // Define workflow add_flow(source, processor); add_flow(processor, sink); } }; Copy Copied! from holoscan.core import Application from holoscan.data_loggers import GXFConsoleLogger, SimpleTextSerializer class MyApp(Application): def compose(self): # Create operators (example) source = SourceOp(self, name="source") processor = ProcessorOp(self, name="processor") sink = SinkOp(self, name="sink") # Create and configure data logger logger = GXFConsoleLogger( self, name="console_logger", log_inputs=True, log_outputs=True, log_metadata=False, log_tensor_data_content=False, denylist_patterns=[".*debug.*"] ) # Add logger to application self.add_data_logger(logger) # Define workflow self.add_flow(source, processor) self.add_flow(processor, sink)

The example above shows example code adding the logger within the compose method, but it can also be added from the main application file via as done in the following example applications:

As with any other resource or operator in the SDK, parameters can be passed in directly via arguments or indirectly via reading from the YAML config.