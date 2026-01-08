Enabling G-SYNC
For better performance and to keep up with the high refresh rate of Holoscan applications, we recommend the use of a G-SYNC display.
Holoscan has been tested with these two G-SYNC displays:
Follow these steps to ensure G-SYNC is enabled on your display:
Open the “NVIDIA Settings” Graphics application (
nvidia-settingsin Terminal).
Click on
X Server Display Configurationthen the
Advancedbutton. This will show the
Allow G-SYNC on monitor not validated as G-SYNC compatibleoption. Enable the option and click
Apply:
Fig. 1 Enable G-SYNC for the current display
To show the refresh rate and G-SYNC label on the display window, click on
OpenGL Settingsfor the selected display. Now click
Allow G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatibleand
Enable G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible Visual Indicatoroptions, then click
Quit. This step is shown in the image below. The
Gsyncindicator is at the top right of the screen once the application is running.
Fig. 2 Enable Visual Indicator for the current display