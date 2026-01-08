The Holoscan SDK uses the Logger module to convey messages to the user. These messages are categorized into different severity levels (see below) to inform users of the severity of a message and as a way to control the number and verbosity of messages that are printed to the terminal. There are two settings which can be used for this purpose:

Messages that are logged using the Logger module have a severity level, e.g., messages can be categorized as INFO, WARN, ERROR, etc.

The default logging level for an application is to print out messages with severity INFO or above, i.e., messages that are categorized as INFO, WARN, ERROR, and CRITICAL. You can modify this default by calling set_log_level() ( C++ / Python ) in the application code to override the SDK default logging level and give it one of the following log levels.

PYTHON Copy Copied! #include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp> int main() { holoscan::set_log_level(holoscan::LogLevel::WARN); // ... return 0; } Copy Copied! from holoscan.logger import set_log_level def main(): set_log_level(LogLevel::WARN) # ... if __name__ == "__main__": main()

Additionally, at runtime, the user can set the HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL environment variable to one of the values listed above. This provides users with the flexibility to enable printing of diagnostic information for debugging purposes when an issue occurs.

Copy Copied! export HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=TRACE

Note Under the hood, Holoscan SDK uses GXF to execute the computation graph. By default, this GXF layer uses the same logging level as Holoscan SDK. If it is desired to override the logging level of this executor independently of the Holoscan SDK logging level, environment variable HOLOSCAN_EXECUTOR_LOG_LEVEL can be used. It supports the same levels as HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL .