Class AppWorker
Defined in File app_worker.hpp
-
class AppWorker
-
Public Types
-
enum class WorkerMessageCode
Values:
-
enumerator kExecuteFragments
-
enumerator kNotifyWorkerExecutionFinished
-
enumerator kTerminateWorker
Public Functions
-
explicit AppWorker(Application *app)
-
virtual ~AppWorker()
-
CLIOptions *options()
-
std::vector<FragmentNodeType> &target_fragments()
-
FragmentGraph &fragment_graph()
-
distributed::AppWorkerServer *server(std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer> &&server)
-
distributed::AppWorkerServer *server()
-
bool terminate_scheduled_fragments()
-
void submit_message(WorkerMessage &&message)
-
void process_message_queue()
-
std::shared_ptr<distributed::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const
-
inline int64_t worker_shutdown_timeout_ms() const
Get the calculated worker shutdown timeout in milliseconds.
This timeout is dynamically calculated based on the number of fragments and their scheduler’s stop_on_deadlock_timeout values.
- Returns
The shutdown timeout in milliseconds.
-
void handle_worker_connect(const std::string_view &driver_ip) noexcept
Start the fragment services.
-
void handle_worker_disconnect() noexcept
Terminate the fragment services.
-
void setup_signal_handlers()
Friends
- friend class distributed::AppWorkerServer
-
struct WorkerMessage
-
Public Members
-
WorkerMessageCode code
-
std::any data
