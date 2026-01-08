NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Class ArgList

Class Documentation

class ArgList

Vector-like container for holding the arguments.

Public Functions

ArgList() = default
inline explicit ArgList(std::initializer_list<Arg> args)

Construct a new ArgList object.

Parameters

args – The arguments as an initializer list.

~ArgList() = default
inline size_t size() const

Get the number of arguments.

Returns

The number of arguments.

inline std::vector<Arg>::iterator begin()

Return an iterator to the beginning.

Returns

The iterator to the first element.

inline std::vector<Arg>::iterator end()

Return an iterator to the end.

Returns

The iterator to the element following the last element.

inline std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator begin() const

Return a const iterator to the beginning.

Returns

The const iterator to the first element.

inline std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator end() const

Return a const iterator to the end.

Returns

The const iterator to the element following the last element.

inline void clear()

Erase all elements from the container.

inline std::vector<Arg> &args()

Get the vector of arguments.

Returns

The reference to the vector of arguments.

template<typename typeT>
inline typeT as()

Get the value of the argument as a specific type.

This method takes a type as a template parameter and returns the value of the argument as that type. Only the first item in the argument list is taken into account.

If the cast fails, an error message is logged and a default value for the type is returned.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto is_rdma = from_config("obj.rdma").as<bool>();

Template Parameters

typeT – The type to cast the argument to.

Returns

The value of the argument as the specified type.

inline void add(const Arg &arg)

Add an argument to the list.

Parameters

arg – The argument to add.

inline void add(Arg &&arg)

Add an argument to the list.

Parameters

arg – The argument to add.

inline void add(const ArgList &arg)

Add an argument list to the list.

Parameters

arg – The argument list to add.

inline void add(ArgList &&arg)

Add an argument list to the list.

Parameters

arg – The argument list to add.

inline const std::string &name() const

Get the name of the argument list.

Returns

The name of the argument list.

YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const

Get a YAML representation of the argument list.

Returns

YAML node including the name, and arguments of the argument list.

std::string description() const

Get a description of the argument list.

See also

to_yaml_node()

Returns

YAML string.

