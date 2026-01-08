Class ArgType
Defined in File arg.hpp
-
class ArgType
Struct for the type information of an argument.
Public Functions
-
ArgType() = default
-
inline ArgType(ArgElementType element_type, ArgContainerType container_type, int32_t dimension = 0)
Construct a new ArgType object.
- Parameters
element_type – The element type of the argument.
container_type – The container type of the argument.
dimension – The dimension of the argument.
-
-
inline ArgElementType element_type() const
Get the element type of the argument.
- Returns
The element type of the argument.
-
inline ArgContainerType container_type() const
Get the container type of the argument.
- Returns
The container type of the argument.
-
inline int32_t dimension() const
Get the dimension of the argument.
- Returns
The dimension of the argument.
-
std::string to_string() const
Get a string representation of the argument type.
- Returns
String representation of the argument type.
Public Static Functions
-
static inline ArgElementType get_element_type(std::type_index index)
Get the element type of the argument.
- Parameters
index – The type index of the argument.
- Returns
The element type of the argument.
-
template<typename typeT>
static inline ArgType create()
Create the argument type from the given type.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the argument.
- Returns
The argument type.
- ArgType() = default