class ArgumentSetter

Class to set arguments for components.

This class is used to set arguments for components (including Operator, Condition, and Resource) from Arg or ArgList.

Public Types

using SetterFunc = std :: function < bool ( ParameterWrapper & , Arg & ) >

Function type for setting an argument to the parameter. Return true if the parameter was set successfully, false otherwise.

Public Functions

inline SetterFunc & get_argument_setter ( std :: type_index index )

Get the argument setter function object. Parameters index – The type index of the parameter. Returns The reference to the SetterFunc object.

template < typename typeT >

inline void add_argument_setter ( SetterFunc func )

Add the SetterFunc for the type. Template Parameters typeT – typeT The type of the parameter. Parameters func – The SetterFunc object.

inline void add_argument_setter ( std :: type_index index , SetterFunc func )

Add the SetterFunc for the type. Parameters index – The type index of the parameter.

func – The SetterFunc object.

template < typename typeT >

void add_argument_setter ( )

Add the SetterFunc for the type. Template Parameters typeT – The type of the parameter.

Public Static Functions

static ArgumentSetter & get_instance ( )

Get the instance object. Returns The reference to the ArgumentSetter instance.

static inline void set_param ( ParameterWrapper & param_wrap , Arg & arg )

Set the param object. Parameters param_wrap – The ParameterWrapper object.

arg – The Arg object to set. Throws std::runtime_error – if the parameter could not be set.

template < typename typeT >

static inline void ensure_type ( )

Register the SetterFunc for the type. Template Parameters typeT – The type of the parameter.

Public Static Attributes