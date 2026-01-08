Class BlockMemoryPool

storage_type (int32_t, optional): The memory type allocated by the pool (0=Host, 1=Device, 2=System, 3=CUDA Managed) will use (Default: 0). Here “host” and “system” are both CPU memory, but “host” refers to pinned host memory (allocated via cudaMallocHost ) while “system” is memory allocated by standard C++ new . CUDA Managed memory is allocated via CUDA’s managed memory APIs and can be used from both host and device.