NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Class ClockInterface

Class ClockInterface

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class ClockInterface

Pure interface defining clock functionality.

This interface defines the core clock operations that all clock implementations must provide.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::Clock

Public Functions

virtual ~ClockInterface() = default
virtual double time() const = 0

The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.

virtual int64_t timestamp() const = 0

The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.

virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) = 0

Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.

template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void sleep_for(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration)

Set a duration to sleep.

Parameters

duration – The sleep duration of type std::chrono::duration.

virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) = 0

Waits until the given target time.

Previous Class Clock
Next Class CodecRegistry
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here