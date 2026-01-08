Class Component

Common class for all non-Operator components.

This class is the base class for all non-Operator components including holoscan::Condition , holoscan::Resource , holoscan::NetworkContext , holoscan::Scheduler It is used to define the common interface for all components.

holoscan::Operator does not inherit from this class as it uses holoscan::OperatorSpec instead of holoscan::ComponentSpec .

Subclassed by holoscan::Condition, holoscan::NetworkContext, holoscan::Resource, holoscan::Scheduler

Public Functions

inline virtual void set_parameters ( )

Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)

inline Component & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component spec. Parameters spec – The component spec. Returns The reference to this component.

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get a pointer to the component spec. Returns The pointer to the component spec.

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get a shared pointer to the component spec. Returns The shared pointer to the component spec.

Protected Functions

Update parameters based on the specified arguments.

Protected Attributes