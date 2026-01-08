NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Class CPUThread

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class CPUThread : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

CPU thread class.

A CPUThread resource can be added to an operator to control whether it will be pinned to a specific thread in a ThreadPool (as used by MultiThreadScheduler). See the ThreadPool API documentation for a more detailed description of its usage.

Application authors should not need to use this class directly. It is used behind the scenes as needed by the holoscan::ThreadPool class.

==Parameters==

  • pin_operator (bool, optional): Whether or not an operator should be pinned to a specific thread (Default: false).

  • pin_cores (std::vector<uint32_t>, optional): CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to. Empty vector means no core pinning (Default: empty).

  • sched_policy (SchedulingPolicy, optional): Linux real-time scheduling policy. kFirstInFirstOut is SCHED_FIFO, kRoundRobin is SCHED_RR, kDeadline is SCHED_DEADLINE (Default: not set).

  • sched_priority (uint32_t, optional): Thread priority for FirstInFirstOut and RoundRobin policies (Default: not set).

  • sched_runtime (uint64_t, optional): Expected worst case execution time in nanoseconds for Deadline policy (Default: not set).

  • sched_deadline (uint64_t, optional): Relative deadline in nanoseconds for Deadline policy (Default: not set).

  • sched_period (uint64_t, optional): Period in nanoseconds for Deadline policy (Default: not set).

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CPUThread(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
inline explicit CPUThread(bool pin_operator = true)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.

virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

bool pinned() const

Returns whether the component is pinned to a worker thread.

std::vector<uint32_t> pin_cores() const

CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to (empty means no core pinning).

holoscan::expected<SchedulingPolicy, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_policy() const

Real-time scheduling policy.

holoscan::expected<uint32_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_priority() const

Thread priority (only for FirstInFirstOut and RoundRobin policies).

holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_runtime() const

Expected worst case execution time in nanoseconds (only for Deadline policy).

holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_deadline() const

Relative deadline in nanoseconds (only for Deadline policy).

holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_period() const

Period in nanoseconds (only for Deadline policy).

bool is_realtime() const

Helper method to check if real-time scheduling is enabled.

