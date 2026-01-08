Class CPUThread

CPU thread class.

A CPUThread resource can be added to an operator to control whether it will be pinned to a specific thread in a ThreadPool (as used by MultiThreadScheduler). See the ThreadPool API documentation for a more detailed description of its usage.

Application authors should not need to use this class directly. It is used behind the scenes as needed by the holoscan::ThreadPool class.

==Parameters==

pin_operator (bool, optional): Whether or not an operator should be pinned to a specific thread (Default: false).

pin_cores (std::vector<uint32_t>, optional): CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to. Empty vector means no core pinning (Default: empty).

sched_policy (SchedulingPolicy, optional): Linux real-time scheduling policy. kFirstInFirstOut is SCHED_FIFO, kRoundRobin is SCHED_RR, kDeadline is SCHED_DEADLINE (Default: not set).

sched_priority (uint32_t, optional): Thread priority for FirstInFirstOut and RoundRobin policies (Default: not set).

sched_runtime (uint64_t, optional): Expected worst case execution time in nanoseconds for Deadline policy (Default: not set).

sched_deadline (uint64_t, optional): Relative deadline in nanoseconds for Deadline policy (Default: not set).

sched_period (uint64_t, optional): Period in nanoseconds for Deadline policy (Default: not set).

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit CPUThread ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



inline explicit CPUThread ( bool pin_operator = true )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override

The underlying GXF component’s name.

virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the resource specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the component. This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

bool pinned ( ) const

Returns whether the component is pinned to a worker thread.

std :: vector < uint32_t > pin_cores ( ) const

CPU core IDs to pin the worker thread to (empty means no core pinning).

holoscan :: expected < SchedulingPolicy , holoscan :: RuntimeError > sched_policy ( ) const

Real-time scheduling policy.

holoscan :: expected < uint32_t , holoscan :: RuntimeError > sched_priority ( ) const

Thread priority (only for FirstInFirstOut and RoundRobin policies).

holoscan :: expected < uint64_t , holoscan :: RuntimeError > sched_runtime ( ) const

Expected worst case execution time in nanoseconds (only for Deadline policy).

holoscan :: expected < uint64_t , holoscan :: RuntimeError > sched_deadline ( ) const

Relative deadline in nanoseconds (only for Deadline policy).

holoscan :: expected < uint64_t , holoscan :: RuntimeError > sched_period ( ) const

Period in nanoseconds (only for Deadline policy).