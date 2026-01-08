Class CudaGreenContextPool

CUDA green context pool.

A resource component that creates a pool of CUDA green contexts.

Internally, the green contexts created correspond to nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext objects whose lifetime is managed by the underlying GXF framework.

==Parameters==

dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the green context pool will use (Default: 0).

flags (uint32_t, optional): The flags passed to the underlying CUDA runtime API call when the green contexts for this pool are created (Default: 0).

num_partitions (uint32_t, optional): The number of partitions to create for the green context pool (Default: 1).

sms_per_partition (std::vector<uint32_t>, optional): The number of SMs to allocate per partition. If empty, and num_partitions is 0, one green context will be created using all the SMs available on the device.

default_context_index (int32_t, optional): The index of the default green context to use. When index < 0, the last partition’s index will be used. (Default: -1).