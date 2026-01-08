class CudaObjectHandler

Pure virtual base class for handling CUDA streams in operators.

This class defines the interface for managing CUDA streams in Holoscan operators. It provides methods for stream synchronization, allocation, and management.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::CudaObjectHandler

Public Functions

virtual ~CudaObjectHandler ( ) = default



virtual void init_from_operator ( Operator * op ) = 0

Initialize the handler from an operator. Parameters op – The operator this instance is attached to.

virtual int add_stream ( const cudaStream_t stream , const std :: string & output_port_name ) = 0

Add a CUDA stream to an output port. Parameters stream – The stream to add

output_port_name – The name of the output port Returns 0 if successful, otherwise an error code

virtual cudaStream_t get_cuda_stream ( void * context , const std :: string & input_port_name , bool allocate = false , bool sync_to_default = true ) = 0

Get the CUDA stream for a given input port. Parameters context – context object (e.g. gxf_context_t for the GXF backend)

input_port_name – The name of the input port

allocate – If true, allocate a new stream if none exists

sync_to_default – If true, synchronize to default stream Returns The CUDA stream to use

virtual std :: vector < std :: optional < cudaStream_t > > get_cuda_streams ( void * context , const std :: string & input_port_name ) = 0

Get all CUDA streams for a given input port. Parameters context – context object (e.g. gxf_context_t for the GXF backend)

input_port_name – The name of the input port Returns Vector of optional CUDA streams (one per message)

virtual int synchronize_streams ( std :: vector < cudaStream_t > cuda_streams , cudaStream_t target_stream , bool sync_to_default_stream = true ) = 0

Synchronize streams with a target stream. Parameters cuda_streams – The streams to synchronize

target_stream – The stream to synchronize to

sync_to_default_stream – If true, also sync to default stream Returns 0 if successful, error code otherwise

virtual int release_internal_streams ( void * context ) = 0

Release all internally allocated CUDA streams. Parameters context – context object (e.g. gxf_context_t for the GXF backend) Returns 0 if successful, error code otherwise

virtual void clear_received_streams ( ) = 0

Clear all received streams. This is used to refresh the state before each compute call.