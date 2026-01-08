Class CudaStreamCondition
Defined in File cuda_stream.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class CudaStreamCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion.
This condition will register a call back function which will be called once the work on the specified CUDA stream completes indicating that the data is available for consumption
This condition applies to a specific input port of the operator as determined by setting the “receiver” argument.
==Parameters==
receiver (std::string): The receiver to check for a CudaStreamId. This should be specified by the name of the Operator’s input port the condition will apply to. The Holoscan SDK will then automatically replace the port name with the actual receiver object at application run time.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CudaStreamCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
CudaStreamCondition() = default
CudaStreamCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
inline std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver()
nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSchedulingTerm *get() const
