Class AppDriverServer
Defined in File server.hpp
class AppDriverServer
Public Functions
explicit AppDriverServer(holoscan::AppDriver *app_driver, bool need_driver = true, bool need_health_check = false)
virtual ~AppDriverServer()
void start()
void stop()
void wait()
void notify()
std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient> &connect_to_worker(const std::string &worker_address)
bool close_worker_connection(const std::string &worker_address)
std::vector<std::string> get_worker_addresses() const
std::size_t num_worker_connections() const
