class ServiceDriverEndpoint

Interface for services that act as driver endpoints in distributed applications.

ServiceDriverEndpoint defines the interface for services that need to coordinate distributed operations from a driver fragment. The driver typically acts as a central coordinator for distributed services across multiple worker fragments.

Subclassed by holoscan::DistributedAppService

Public Functions

ServiceDriverEndpoint ( ) = default



virtual ~ServiceDriverEndpoint ( ) = default



virtual void driver_start ( std :: string_view driver_ip ) = 0

Start the driver endpoint for distributed coordination. This method is called by the framework on the driver fragment when the distributed application starts. Implementations should initialize any necessary resources for coordinating with worker fragments. Parameters driver_ip – The IP address of the driver fragment.