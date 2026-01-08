Class FragmentService
Defined in File fragment_service.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::DefaultFragmentService(Class DefaultFragmentService)
public holoscan::DistributedAppService(Class DistributedAppService)
class FragmentService
Base interface for services that enable sharing of resources and functionality between operators within a fragment or across distributed fragments.
FragmentService provides a common interface for services that manage shared resources accessible to multiple operators. Services implementing this interface can be registered with a Fragment and accessed by operators through the Fragment’s service registry.
This interface is typically implemented by resource managers, shared data structures, or other facilities that need to be shared across operators while maintaining a single instance per fragment.
Public Functions
FragmentService() = default
virtual ~FragmentService() = default
virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const = 0
Get the underlying resource managed by this service.
- Returns
Shared pointer to the managed resource.
Set the underlying resource managed by this service.
- Parameters
resource – Shared pointer to the resource to be managed.
