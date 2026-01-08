Class GXFComponent
Defined in File gxf_component.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext(Class GXFNetworkContext)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFScheduler(Class GXFScheduler)
-
class GXFComponent
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition, holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource, holoscan::gxf::GXFScheduler
Public Functions
-
GXFComponent() = default
-
virtual ~GXFComponent() = default
-
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const
-
inline void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context)
-
inline gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
-
inline void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid)
-
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const
-
inline void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid)
-
inline gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const
-
inline void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid)
-
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const
-
inline std::string &gxf_cname()
-
inline void gxf_cname(const std::string &name)
-
inline std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity()
-
std::string gxf_entity_group_name()
The name of the entity group this component belongs to.
-
gxf_uid_t gxf_entity_group_id()
The group id of the entity group this component belongs to.
-
inline void *gxf_cptr()
-
inline nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component()
-
void gxf_initialize()
-
void set_gxf_parameter(const std::string &component_name, const std::string &key, ParameterWrapper ¶m_wrap)
Set a given parameter on the underlying GXF component.
-
void reset_gxf_graph_entity()
Protected Attributes
-
gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr
-
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0
-
gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {}
-
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0
-
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity_
-
std::string gxf_cname_
-
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component_
-
void *gxf_cptr_ = nullptr
- GXFComponent() = default
Previous Class EntityGroup
Next Class GXFCondition