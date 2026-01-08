NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Class GXFComponent

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class GXFComponent

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition, holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource, holoscan::gxf::GXFScheduler

Public Functions

GXFComponent() = default
virtual ~GXFComponent() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const
inline void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context)
inline gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
inline void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid)
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const
inline void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid)
inline gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const
inline void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid)
inline gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const
inline std::string &gxf_cname()
inline void gxf_cname(const std::string &name)
inline std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity()
inline void gxf_graph_entity(std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity)
std::string gxf_entity_group_name()

The name of the entity group this component belongs to.

gxf_uid_t gxf_entity_group_id()

The group id of the entity group this component belongs to.

inline void *gxf_cptr()
inline nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component()
void gxf_initialize()
void set_gxf_parameter(const std::string &component_name, const std::string &key, ParameterWrapper &param_wrap)

Set a given parameter on the underlying GXF component.

void reset_gxf_graph_entity()

Protected Attributes

gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr
gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0
gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {}
gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity_
std::string gxf_cname_
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component_
void *gxf_cptr_ = nullptr
