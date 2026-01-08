NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Class Documentation

class GXFExtensionRegistrar

Class to register a GXF extension.

This class is a helper class to register a GXF extension. GXFLoadExtensionFromPointer() API is used to register the extension programmatically.

Public Types

enum class TypeKind

Kind of the Type.

Values:

enumerator kExtension

Extension.

enumerator kComponent

Component.

Public Functions

GXFExtensionRegistrar() = delete
inline explicit GXFExtensionRegistrar(gxf_context_t context, const char *extension_name, const char *extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})

Construct a new GXFExtensionRegistrar object.

If tid is not provided, a random tid is generated and used to register the extension.

Parameters

  • context – The pointer to the GXF context.

  • extension_name – The name of the extension.

  • extension_description – A description of the extension.

  • tid – The type ID of the extension to use.

inline bool is_allocated(gxf_tid_t tid, TypeKind kind) const

Check if the given tid is already allocated.

Parameters

  • tid – The tid to check.

  • kind – The kind of the tid to check.

Returns

true If the tid is already allocated. Otherwise, false.

inline gxf_tid_t allocate_tid(TypeKind kind)

Create a random tid that is not allocated.

Parameters

kind – The kind of the tid to create.

Returns

The allocated tid.

template<typename T, typename Base>
inline bool add_component(const char *description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})

Add a component to the extension.

If tid is not provided, a random tid is generated and used to register the component.

Template Parameters

  • T – The type of the component.

  • Base – The base type of the component.

Parameters

  • description – The description of the component.

  • tid – The type ID of the component to use.

Returns

true If the component is added successfully. Otherwise, false.

template<typename T>
inline bool add_type(const char *description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})

Add a type to the extension.

If tid is not provided, a random tid is generated and used to register the type.

Template Parameters

T – The type to add.

Parameters

  • description – The description of the type.

  • tid – The type ID of the type to use.

Returns

true If the type is added successfully. Otherwise, false.

inline bool register_extension(nvidia::gxf::Extension **out_extension_ptr = nullptr)

Register the extension.

Parameters

out_extension_ptr – If provided, the pointer to the extension is set to this pointer.

Returns

true If the extension is registered successfully. Otherwise, false.

inline void reset(gxf_context_t context, const char *extension_name, const char *extension_description = "", gxf_tid_t tid = {0, 0})

Reset the GXFExtensionRegistrar object.

If tid is not provided, a random tid is generated and used to register the extension.

Parameters

  • context – The pointer to the GXF context.

  • extension_name – The name of the extension.

  • extension_description – The description of the extension.

  • tid – The type ID of the extension to use.

Public Static Functions

static inline gxf_tid_t create_random_tid()

Create a random tid object.

Generate a sudo random tid using std::mt19937_64. This implementation does not guarantee that the tid is unique.

Returns

A random tid.

