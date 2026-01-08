Class GXFSchedulingTermWrapper
Defined in File gxf_scheduling_term_wrapper.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
-
class GXFSchedulingTermWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm
Class to wrap a native Condition into a GXF SchedulingTerm.
Public Functions
-
virtual ~GXFSchedulingTermWrapper() = default
-
gxf_result_t initialize() override
-
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override
-
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar *registrar) override
-
gxf_result_t check_abi(int64_t timestamp, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingConditionType *status_type, int64_t *target_timestamp) const override
Get the condition on which the scheduling waits before allowing execution.
If the term is waiting for a time event ‘target_timestamp’ will contain the target timestamp.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
status_type – The status of the scheduling condition
target_timestamp – The target timestamp (used if the term is waiting for a time event).
-
-
gxf_result_t onExecute_abi(int64_t timestamp) override
Called each time after the entity of this term was executed.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
-
gxf_result_t update_state_abi(int64_t timestamp) override
Checks if the state of the scheduling term can be updated and updates it.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
Set the Condition object to be wrapped.
- Parameters
condition – The pointer to the native Condition object.
