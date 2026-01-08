Class DeviceBuffer
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::Buffer(Class Buffer)
class DeviceBuffer : public holoscan::inference::Buffer
Cuda Device Buffer Class.
virtual void *data() override
Buffer class virtual members implemented by this class
virtual size_t size() const override
Get the size of the allocated buffer in elements.
- Returns
size in elements
virtual size_t get_bytes() const override
Get the bytes allocated.
- Returns
allocated bytes
virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override
Resize the underlying buffer, this is a no-op if the buffer is already large enough.
- Parameters
number_of_elements – Number of elements to be resized with
Public Functions
explicit DeviceBuffer(holoinfer_datatype type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0)
Construction with default type.
- Parameters
type – Data type, defaults to float32
device_id – GPU device ID, defaults to 0
DeviceBuffer(size_t size, holoinfer_datatype type)
Construction with type and size.
- Parameters
size – memory size to be allocated
type – Data type to be allocated
~DeviceBuffer()
Destructor.
- virtual void *data() override
