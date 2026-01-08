NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Class ManagerProcessor

Class ManagerProcessor

Class Documentation

class ManagerProcessor

Public Functions

inline ManagerProcessor()
inline ~ManagerProcessor()
InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings &process_operations, const Mappings &custom_kernels, bool use_cuda_graphs, const std::string config_path)
InferStatus process(const MultiMappings &tensor_oper_map, const MultiMappings &in_out_tensor_map, DataMap &inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dimension_map, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)
InferStatus process_multi_tensor_operation(const std::string tensor_name, const std::vector<std::string> &tensor_oper_map, DataMap &inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dimension_map)
DataMap get_processed_data() const
DimType get_processed_data_dims() const
Previous Class ManagerInfer
Next Class OnnxInfer
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here