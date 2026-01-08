Class ForwardOp
Defined in File forward_op.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
class ForwardOp : public holoscan::Operator
Forwarding operator.
Due to the nature of the GXF UCX extension, a GXF entity cannot have multiple UCX Receivers. This means that an operator cannot have multiple input ports that receive data using UCX.
To solve this problem, based on the virtual operator concept of the Holoscan framework, this class is used to add an operator called “forwarding operator” to the fragment. For each VirtualReceiverOp, a ForwardOp is added to the fragment graph.
The ForwardOp receives data (from the ‘in’ input port) and forwards it to the next operator (through the ‘out’ output port).
==Named Inputs==
in : gxf::Entity
The input data to forward.
==Named Outputs==
out : gxf::Entity
The forwarded data.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (ForwardOp) ForwardOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
