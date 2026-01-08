Class GXFOperator

Register the argument setter and the GXF parameter adaptor for the given type.

If the GXF operator has an argument with a custom type, both the argument setter and GXF parameter adaptor must be registered using this method.

The argument setter is used to set the value of the argument from the YAML configuration, and the GXF parameter adaptor is used to set the value of the GXF parameter from the argument value in YAML::Node object.

This method can be called in the initialization phase of the operator (e.g., initialize() ). The example below shows how to register the argument setter for the custom type ( Vec3 ):

Copy Copied! void MyGXFOp::initialize() { register_converter<Vec3>(); holoscan::ops::GXFOperator::initialize(); }

It is assumed that YAML::convert<T>::encode and YAML::convert<T>::decode are implemented for the given type. You need to specialize the YAML::convert<> template class.

For example, suppose that you had a Vec3 class with the following members:

Copy Copied! struct Vec3 { // make sure you have overloaded operator==() for the comparison double x, y, z; };

You can define the YAML::convert<Vec3> as follows in a ‘.cpp’ file:

Copy Copied! namespace YAML { template<> struct convert<Vec3> { static Node encode(const Vec3& rhs) { Node node; node.push_back(rhs.x); node.push_back(rhs.y); node.push_back(rhs.z); return node; } static bool decode(const Node& node, Vec3& rhs) { if(!node.IsSequence() || node.size() != 3) { return false; } rhs.x = node[0].as<double>(); rhs.y = node[1].as<double>(); rhs.z = node[2].as<double>(); return true; } }; }

Please refer to the yaml-cpp documentation for more details.