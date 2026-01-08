NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Class PingRxOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class PingRxOp : public holoscan::Operator

Simple receiver operator.

This is an example of a native operator with one input port. On each tick, it receives an integer from the “in” port.

==Named Inputs==

  • in : any

    • A received value.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingRxOp) PingRxOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

