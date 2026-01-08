Class PingTensorTxOp
Defined in File ping_tensor_tx.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
-
class PingTensorTxOp : public holoscan::Operator
Example Tensor transmitter operator.
On each tick, it transmits a single tensor on the “out” port.
This operator is intended for use in test cases and example applications.
==Named Outputs==
out : nvidia::gxf::Tensor
A generated 1D (H), 2D (HW), 3D (HWC) or 4D (NHWC) tensor (initialized with the data provided or uninitialized). Depending on the parameters set, this tensor can be in system memory, pinned host memory or device memory. Setting
batch_size,
columnsor
channelsto 0 will omit the corresponding dimension. Notation used: N = batch, H = rows, W = columns, C = channels.
-
==Parameters==
allocator: The memory allocator to use. When not set, a default UnboundedAllocator is used.
storage_type: A string indicating where the memory should be allocated. Options are “system” (system/CPU memory), “host” (CUDA pinned host memory) or “device” (GPU memory). The
allocatortakes care of allocating memory of the indicated type. The default is “system”.
batch_size: Size of the batch dimension of the generated tensor. If set to 0, this dimension is omitted. The default is 0.
rows: The number of rows in the generated tensor. This dimension must be >= 1. The default is 32.
columns: The number of columns in the generated tensor. If set to 0, this dimension is omitted. The default is 64.
channels: The number of channels in the generated tensor. If set to 0, this dimension is omitted. The default is 0.
data_type_: A string representing the data type for the generated tensor. Must be one of “int8_t”, “int16_t”, “int32_t”, “int64_t”, “uint8_t”, “uint16_t”, “uint32_t”, “uint64_t”, “float”, “double”, “complex<float”, or “complex<double>”. The default is “uint8_t”.
tensor_name: The name of the generated tensor. The default name is “tensor”.
data: The data to be transmitted. If provided, the tensor will be initialized with this data.
==Device Memory Requirements==
When using this operator with a
BlockMemoryPool, the minimum
block_sizeis
(batch_size * rows * columns * channels * element_size_bytes)where
element_size_bytesis is the number of bytes for a single element of the specified
data_type. Only a single memory block is used.
==Notes==
When
async_device_allocationis enabled, this operator allocates device memory asynchronously on a CUDA stream. The
computemethod may return before all GPU work has completed. Downstream operators that receive data from this operator should call
op_input.receive_cuda_stream(<port_name>)to synchronize the CUDA stream with the downstream operator’s dedicated internal stream. This ensures proper synchronization before accessing the data. For more details on CUDA stream handling in Holoscan, see: https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/holoscan_cuda_stream_handling.html
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingTensorTxOp) PingTensorTxOp()=default
-
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the operator.
This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override
Implement the compute method.
This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.
- Parameters
op_input – The input context of the operator.
op_output – The output context of the operator.
context – The execution context of the operator.
-
-
inline nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType element_type()
-