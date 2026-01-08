NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Class PingTxOp

Class PingTxOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class PingTxOp : public holoscan::Operator

Simple transmitter operator.

On each tick, it transmits an integer to the “out” port.

==Named Outputs==

  • out : int

    • An index value that increments by one on each call to compute. The starting value is 1.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingTxOp) PingTxOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void compute(InputContext &op_input, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext &context) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

inline int index() const
Previous Class PingTensorTxOp
Next Class SegmentationPostprocessorOp
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here