Class SegmentationPostprocessorOp

Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.

==Named Inputs==

in_tensor : nvidia::gxf::Tensor Expects a message containing a 32-bit floating point device tensor with name in_tensor_name . The expected data layout of this tensor is HWC, NCHW or NHWC format as specified via data_format . If batch dimension, N, is present it should be size 1.



==Named Outputs==

out_tensor : nvidia::gxf::Tensor Emits a message containing a device tensor named “out_tensor” that contains the segmentation labels. This tensor will have unsigned 8-bit integer data type and shape (H, W, 1).



==Parameters==

allocator : Memory allocator to use for the output.

in_tensor_name : Name of the input tensor. Optional (default: "" ).

network_output_type : Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’). Optional (default: "softmax" ).

data_format : Data format of network output. Optional (default: "hwc" ).

cuda_stream_pool: holoscan::CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Optional (default: nullptr ).

==Device Memory Requirements==

When used with a BlockMemoryPool , this operator requires only a single device memory block ( storage_type = 1) of size height * width bytes.

==Notes==

This operator may launch CUDA kernels that execute asynchronously on a CUDA stream. As a result, the compute method may return before all GPU work has completed. Downstream operators that receive data from this operator should call op_input.receive_cuda_stream(<port_name>) to synchronize the CUDA stream with the downstream operator’s dedicated internal stream. This ensures proper synchronization before accessing the data. For more details on CUDA stream handling in Holoscan, see: https://docs.nvidia.com/holoscan/sdk-user-guide/holoscan_cuda_stream_handling.html

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (SegmentationPostprocessorOp) SegmentationPostprocessorOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void start ( ) override

Implement the startup logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.