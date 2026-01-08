Class V4L2VideoCaptureOp

Operator class to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.

https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/latest/userspace-api/media/v4l/v4l2.html

Inputs a video stream from a V4L2 node, including USB cameras and HDMI IN. If no pixel format is specified in the yaml configuration file, the pixel format will be automatically selected. If a pixel format is specified in the yaml file, then this format will be used.

==Named Outputs==

signal : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer or nvidia::gxf::Tensor A message containing a video buffer if the V4L2 pixel format has equivalent nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat , else a tensor.



==Parameters==

allocator : Deprecated, do not use.

device : The device to target (e.g. “/dev/video0” for device 0). Default value is "/dev/video0" .

width : Width of the video stream. If set to 0 , use the default width of the device. Optional (default: 0 ).

height : Height of the video stream. If set to 0 , use the default height of the device. Optional (default: 0 ).

frame_rate : Frame rate of the video stream. If the device does not support the exact frame rate, the nearest match is used instead. If set to 0.0 , use the default width of the device. Optional (default: 0.0 ).

num_buffers : Number of V4L2 buffers to use. Optional (default: 4 ).

pixel_format : Video stream pixel format (little endian four character code (fourcc)). Default value is "auto" .

pass_through : Deprecated, do not use.

exposure_time : Exposure time of the camera sensor in multiples of 100 μs (e.g. setting exposure_time to 100 is 10 ms). Optional (default: auto exposure, or camera sensor default). Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_AUTO, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_APERTURE_PRIORITY if the former is not supported. When set by the user, V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_AUTO is set to V4L2_EXPOSURE_SHUTTER_PRIORITY, or to V4L2_EXPOSURE_MANUAL if the former is not supported. The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_EXPOSURE_ABSOLUTE.

gain : Gain of the camera sensor. Optional (default: auto gain, or camera sensor default). Use v4l2-ctl -d /dev/<your_device> -L for a range of values supported by your device. When not set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to false (if supported). When set by the user, V4L2_CID_AUTOGAIN is set to true (if supported). The provided value is then used to set V4L2_CID_GAIN.



==Metadata==

V4L2_pixel_format : std::string V4L2 pixel format

V4L2_ycbcr_encoding : std::string V4L2 YCbCr encoding ( enum v4l2_ycbcr_encoding value as string)

V4L2_quantization : std::string V4L2 quantization ( enum v4l2_quantization value as string)



==Device Memory Requirements==

Deprecated, only needed if pass_through is false . When using this operator with a BlockMemoryPool , a single device memory block is needed ( storage_type = 0 (kHostnvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kHost)). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows:

Copy Copied! #include <cstdint> int64_t get_block_size(int32_t height, int32_t width) { int32_t height_even = height + (height & 1); int32_t width_even = width + (width & 1); int64_t row_bytes = width_even * 4; // 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA int64_t row_stride = (row_bytes % 256 == 0) ? row_bytes : ((row_bytes / 256 + 1) * 256); return height_even * row_stride; }

Public Types

using FormatListItem = std :: pair < uint32_t , std :: shared_ptr < GxfFormat > >



using FormatList = std :: list < FormatListItem >



typedef void ( * ConverterFunc ) ( const void * in , void * rgba , size_t width , size_t height )



Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (V4L2VideoCaptureOp) V4L2VideoCaptureOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void start ( ) override

Implement the startup logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context ) override

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.