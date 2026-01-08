NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Class SerializationBuffer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class SerializationBuffer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Base entity serialization buffer class.

Provides a memory buffer that can be used for serialization of GXF entities. The allocator parameter can be used to set the memory allocator used for this buffer.

==Parameters==

  • allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>, optional): The allocator used to allocate/free the buffer memory. If no allocator is set, an UnboundedAllocator will be used.

  • buffer_size (size_t, optional): The size of the buffer in bytes (Defaults to holoscan::kDefaultSerializationBufferSize).

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit SerializationBuffer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
SerializationBuffer() = default
SerializationBuffer(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::SerializationBuffer *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

nvidia::gxf::SerializationBuffer *get() const
